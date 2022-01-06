Finchglow Travels reaches out to orphanage

Finchglow Travels, an indigenous Travel Management Company (TMC) and one of the subsidiaries of Finchglow group has donated foodstuff and relief materials to the Lions Village Motherless Babies Home, Lekki, Lagos to celebrate the Christmas and new year festivals.

The gesture from the travels giant will help in supporting the feeding of the children at the orphanage with more than 57 children ranging from just a few days old up to 14 years of age.

Commenting on the donation and the visit to the orphanage, the General Manager, Sales & Operations, Finchglow Travels, Ezekiel Ikotun said the donation was in commemoration of the 2021 Christmas and to as well show love to the children and management of the Motherless Babies Home.

His words: “2021 has been a very eventful year, for us in the travel industry, it has been a year of slow but steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. As borders have continued to open up, some have closed due to the pandemic, we know travel is not where it used to be but it doesn’t deter us from extending love to our community and those around us.

“Our visit to the Lions Village Motherless Babies Home is in celebration of the yuletide season and born out of our love for humanity as a brand. We are well aware that donations to orphanage homes and many other institutions that rely largely on support from the public may have dwindled drastically because of the pandemic, hence, this also spurred us to action”.

While thanking Finchglow Travels for this kind gesture via a letter of appreciation, the Director-in-Charge of the orphanage, Mrs Modupeola Sahid-Adebambo said: “On behalf of the Management, Staff, and Children of the home, we use this medium to express our gratitude to you for your donation to the children. Your company’s demonstration of compassion and thoughtfulness has indeed made a positive difference in the well-being of our children.”

Finchglow Travels is one of the subsidiaries of Finchglow Group. Other subsidiaries under Finchglow Group include: Lagos Aviation Academy, Finchglow Holidays, Travelden Nigeria, Prysm Investment, and FCM Travel Solutions.

