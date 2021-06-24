Finchglow celebrates 15 years in business

FINCHGLOW, Nigeria’s indigenous Travel Management Company (TMC) with offices across the country has hit a milestone of 15 years in business.

Speaking during an in-house event to mark the 15 years of the existence of Finchglow and the launching of its mentorship programme for junior aviation professionals, the Managing Director and Founder of Finchglow Travels, Mr Bankole Bernard declared: “I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our various stakeholders for their support over the years including our customers, the airlines, regulators, trade partners, corporate clients, and above all, my colleagues. With their continual support and the foundation built in the past, I have great confidence that Finchglow Travels will do much better in the coming 15 years.”

As part of its commemorative activities, Finchglow Travels announced that it had commenced the maiden edition of its mentorship program with the aim of bridging the gap between junior and senior professionals in the downstream sector of the aviation industry.

The Travels giant also announced plans to launch its mobile application – ‘Finch Travel App’ to ease flight bookings and reservations as well as other ancillary services for clients.

According to Bankole “The Finchglow travels mentorship program is our contribution to ensuring that Nigeria has a better structure in the downstream sector of the aviation industry.

“We want a system where professionalism prevails and there is a transfer of knowledge between senior players and junior players for continuity and of course improvement.”

Adding his voice, General Manager, Sales and Operations at Finchglow Travels,

Ezekiel Ikotun remarked “Finchglow Travels is the true definition of humble beginnings. I’m grateful for the privilege to experience it from the beginning till this stage. We will continue to look inwards to come up with processes that make our customers’ experience even better, and that is why we have come up with the Finch Travel Application which will be launched soon.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.