Finchglow boss to chair LAAC 26th annual conference

THE Chairman of Finchglow Travels, a subsidiary of Finchglow boss to chair LAAC 26th annual conferencewith other aviation industry captains have confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 26th annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), scheduled to hold in Lagos on July 28, 2021.

Bernard who is also the Chairman, Association of Aviation Training Organisations in Nigeria (AATON), in an interview with the conference committee in Lagos agreed to chair the event with the theme: ‘Sunset Airports: Economic & Safety Implications.’

According to the Secretary, Planning Committee, LAAC, Albinus Chiedu, apart from Bernard, other major industry stakeholders and players have also confirmed their participation at the conference, which would be held virtually and physically.

Speaking on how the previous editions of the conference had drawn key participants and organizations from within and outside the country’s aviation industry, Chiedu declared that Bernard in his acceptance speech, lauded LAAC for its consistency at mirroring and shaping the travel industry in Nigeria through its objective and unbiased reporting.

Bernard attributed his acceptance to chair the 26th edition of the conference to his belief in the growth of the Nigerian aviation industry, stressing that the theme for the conference was timely and germane, especially at this time where operators were faced with myriads of industry challenges.

According to Bernard: “The first time I attended LAAC event, I was impressed by the high-levelled discussions by panelists, stakeholders and participants.





I am therefore humbled to receive the honour of being the Chairman of the 26th LAAC Conference and Awards. I believe that LAAC’s contribution to the aviation industry is worthy of recognition by all.

“At Finchglow Holdings, we thrive on a culture of professionalism and excellence. These virtues are not alien to members of this esteemed association. I believe previous LAAC events have gone a long way in shaping the Nigerian aviation industry, hence, I am delighted to collaborate with the league.”

The LAAC Annual Conference had over the years, made an unquantifiable impact on Nigeria’s aviation industry by throwing up policy, management and operational issues for public discuss. This has resulted in tremendously significant evidential changes in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Bernard is the Group Managing Director of Finchglow Holdings, the parent company for Finchglow Travels, Finchglow Holidays, Lagos Aviation Academy, FCM Travel Solutions, Nigeria; Prysm Investments Travelden Nigeria Limited, Finchglobal Nigeria Limited and FinchAir.

Bankole is actively involved in mentoring young aviation professionals and has awarded scholarships to aspiring aviation professionals to study at Lagos Aviation Academy, the leading aviation school in Nigeria, and one of the subsidiaries of Finchglow Holdings.

Bankole Bernard is currently running a program on Ownership President Management (OPM) at Harvard Business School. He also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Lagos