Finceptive closes oversubscribed N3bn series 1 Commercial Paper issuance

Finceptive Limited, a leading provider of supply chain financing solutions in Nigeria, has announced the successful completion of its N3 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) issuance.

The offer, which was opened to institutional investors from May 6 to May 12, 2025, was oversubscribed, demonstrating strong market confidence in the company’s operational performance, corporate governance, long-term vision, and credit profile.

The 268-day tenor CP issuance marked Finceptive’s debut in the Nigerian debt capital market. This reinforces the company’s strategic effort to diversify its funding sources and deepen its liquidity. Proceeds from the issuance will be strategically deployed to fuel Finceptive’s continued growth, bolstering working capital reserves and enabling the company to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the supply chain finance market.

“We are thrilled by the positive reception of our debut issuance,” said Ogochukwu Anerobi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Finceptive Limited. “This milestone is more than just a successful raise; it’s a resounding signal that the market believes in what we’re building. We’re not just financing supply chains; we’re redefining how businesses access the capital they need to grow.”

Finceptive Limited is a pioneering supply chain finance solutions provider, empowering vendors, and suppliers of Nigeria’s leading corporations across key sectors including FMCG, Manufacturing Telecomms, and Financial Services. By leveraging its expertise in Factoring and Receivables Financing, Finceptive unlocks vital working capital, driving growth and efficiency for its clients. With a proven track record of innovation and a strategic entry into the commercial paper market, Finceptive is poised to cement its position as a market leader in Nigeria’s rapidly evolving supply chain financing landscape, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimize their supply chain operations.

Finceptive Limited’s ratings of BBB from DataPro and BBB- from Agusto & Co underscore the company’s financial standing and provided a solid foundation for the successful issuance. The Commercial Paper was registered with the FMDQ Securities Exchange, and Cordros Capital Limited acted as the Lead Arranger on the transaction.

