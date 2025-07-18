Financial stress, health concerns among reasons young men, women aren’t having desired number of children — UNFPA

Financial stress, health concerns, backlash against women’s rights, global conflicts, and climate change have been identified as key reasons why many young men and women today are not having the number of children they would like, according to the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) latest ‘State of World Population’ report.

This was revealed by the Executive Director of UNFPA, Dr. Natalia Kanem, during the commemoration of the 2025 World Population Day held on Thursday, 17 July 2025, at the Government House in Bauchi State.

Dr. Kanem, who was represented by Deborah Tabara, Gender/Reproductive Health Analyst and State Programme Officer for UNFPA, explained that the agency surveyed 14,000 people globally. The survey found that one in five people under the age of 50 expects to end up with a family size smaller than their ideal, with most saying they will likely have fewer children than they desire. Among people over the age of 50, almost a third said they had fewer children than they wanted.

She emphasised that the real fertility crisis is not just about declining birth rates, but a lack of reproductive agency. According to her, young people are too often unable to create the families they want, yet they are blamed for low fertility rates and burdened with the expectation to reverse the trend.

Dr. Kanem added that it is often assumed or implied that fertility rates are the result of free choice, whereas that is not the full picture. She called for the removal of barriers and the creation of opportunities that would allow young people to thrive.

She noted that while the global population continues to attract concern—especially issues like declining fertility, ageing populations, and workforce shortages—there remains an outdated narrative about overpopulation being the greatest threat. Misguided assumptions, such as the belief that young people are prioritising careers over families or acting out of selfishness, can shape harmful policy decisions.

She cited as an example how some countries restrict access to contraceptives, which in turn leads to more unintended pregnancies.

Dr. Kanem urged that, starting from this World Population Day, stakeholders should pay attention to the voices of young people and create environments that allow them to make informed choices, exercise their rights, and build a hopeful future.

She shared the words of a youth activist from Lebanon who told UNFPA, “Young people are not just thinking about their future children – they are thinking about the world those children will inherit.”

She said that secure jobs and sufficient income for housing and other basic needs would help young people feel financially stable and broaden their options on when or whether to have children. She further emphasised that family-friendly policies, including affordable childcare, generous and flexible parental leave, and promotion of fathers’ participation in caregiving, are essential for helping young people balance career and family goals.

Dr. Kanem also stressed the importance of investing in comprehensive sexuality education to support informed decisions. She said intergenerational understanding is crucial for building trust and fostering fairness across generations, and that only shared, rights-based solutions will adequately address the needs of a demographically diverse world.

She added that ensuring access to sexual and reproductive health and rights is a cornerstone of inclusive, sustainable societies. According to her, the goal should be to create circumstances in which people who want to experience the joys and responsibilities of parenthood can meet their fertility goals with dignity and hope for a better future for themselves and their children.

UNFPA reiterated its commitment to continued partnership with the Bauchi State Government to harness the potential of its youthful population. It aims to support the state in developing inclusive and equitable programmes, strategies, and budgets.

The organisation reaffirmed that it remains the United Nations agency for reproductive health, with a mission to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe, and every young person can achieve their full potential.

The theme for the 2025 World Population Day is “Empowering Young People to Create the Families They Want in a Fair and Hopeful World.”

The celebration featured a panel discussion by youth groups, which underscored the importance of the theme and highlighted young people’s perspectives on building families in an uncertain world.