Financial Autonomy: Lagos Assembly passes Legislative Service Commission Bill

Lagos State House of Assembly has passed its Legislative Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in respect to the full financial autonomy granted to the State Legislature in the country by the presidency.

It would be recalled that the House constituted a 7-Man Ad Hoc Committee mandated by the House to consider the Bill to reflect the latest development on the autonomy.

The Legislation approved overwhelmingly by the House is to enact amongst others; the composition of the commission to compromise of a chairman, and four other members who shall in the opinion of the Speaker be persons of unquestionable integrity and shall represent the five divisions of the State; the tenures of the chairman and members of the commission which shall hold office for a term of five years and may be re-appointed for a further term of five years only; and the establishment of five deputy clerks.

Hon. Rotimi Olowo, who indicated that the Bill is a welcome idea, commended the efforts of the Committee for its timely completion of the recommendations, as each level will progress in their cadres and the House Service Commission will enjoy full autonomy and independence.

Other Members also commended the Committee for the recommendations proposed and aligned their support to the passing of the Bill.

In another development, the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform (Amendment) Bill, 2020 scaled through its second reading at the Plenary.

Hon. Adewale Temitope stated that the Bill needs an amendment as it is about the Transport Sector in Lagos State.

“It involves the first agenda of Mr Governor which is Transport. The Law seeks to address some areas affecting the transportation system and regulations in the State. It is therefore important that the House seeks the amendment of the Bill to further strengthen the sector.” He said.

Giving his ruling, The Speaker, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Mudashiru Obasa, mandated the Bill to the House Committee on Transportation to look into the sections to be amended and report its findings to the House in two weeks.

