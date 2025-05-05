Finance minister denies award of N13bn contract without due process

The Federal Ministry of Finance has denied an online report alleging that the Ministry, under the leadership of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, awarded contracts worth ₦13 billion between February and June 2024 without following due process.

In a statement released on Monday, the Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Manga, unequivocally stated that no such contracts were awarded without due process.

He said, “These claims are not only unfounded but also malicious, aimed at tarnishing the reputations of the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya. They are intended to distract from the ongoing initiatives being undertaken by the Ministry to revamp the nation’s economy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“The Ministry further affirms that all contracts awarded from February to June 2024—including those related to the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG)—and subsequent contracts, were executed in full compliance with the Public Procurement Act and other relevant laws and regulations. Any insinuation of corruption or irregularities, as claimed in the publication, is baseless and without merit.

“The Ministry remains committed to transparency and accountability in its operations, as reflected in its effective management of the national economy. It also acknowledges the crucial role of the media in promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance. Therefore, the Ministry urges journalists to always verify information before publication, as it will not hesitate to take legal action against any individual or organization that attempts to damage its reputation through false and malicious reporting.

“We urge the public to disregard the publication in question and rest assured that the Ministry is working diligently to implement the President’s economic reforms and improve the lives of Nigerians.”