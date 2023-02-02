Dr. Ado Ibrahim, the Paramount Traditional Ruler of Ebira Land, has finally resolved his rift with the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The peace meeting took place at the burial of the late Tafida of Ebira Land, Dr. Abdulazeez Umar Farooq, with the Paramount Traditional Ruler promising to accompany and support every step so far taken by the Governor in the interest of the Ebira nation.

Dr. Ado Ibrahim assured of his support for all the programs and policies of Gov. Bello’s administration. He promised to work harmoniously with him in the interest of the Ebira nation.

Responding, Gov. Yahaya Bello assured that till the expiration of his administration, this will be the last time a rift will ensue between him and the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.