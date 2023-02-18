All is set for the release of ‘The Dream Boy’, an Extended Play- EP, prompted by Ahmed Musa Sulieman, professionally known as Musa Dreams.

Before now, Musa Dreams has proven to be artistic, crafty and passionate about worming himself into the people’s mind through his music. Doing that, he has released a couple of songs that did well on various music platforms.

With some of his previous songs, Musa Dreams has garnered a good number of streams and downloads with those songs topping music charts in the country.

While his fans were just enjoying more of him, he dropped a new project which consisted of five songs. Some title of the songs in the EP are Kadara, Destiny, Life, Godly and This Life.

“My EP just dropped and so far I am happy with how the songs are doing on various music platforms. I would say that a lot went into the project to ensure that we come with a timeless compilation of songs.”

