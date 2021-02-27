Finally, DSS confirms arrest of Salihu Yakassai

Latest News
By Jacob Segun Olatunji
Yakasai
Salihu Tanko Yakasai

The Abuja Headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) at last confirmed that Mallam Salihu Yakassai, a Media Aide to the Kano State governor’s aide,  was in its custody.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Saturday around 9:50 pm by the Spokesperson of the Service Dr Peter Afunanya.

The statement reads: “this is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the Department of State Services. 

“He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public”. 

The confirmation put paid to controversy rounding the whereabout of Mallam Salihu Yakasai since Friday.

The Service had earlier issued a statement claiming that it was  still expecting official reaction from its Kano State Command as  regards to the arrest or otherwise

Mallam Yakasai is  the son of the Elder Statesman, AlhajiTanko Yakasai was said to have been picked up by the Kamo Command of the Service in a controversial manner and whisked away to its  Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja Headquarters

However the Kano State Command of the Service debunked the reported arrest while his father, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai was said to have insisted that his son was  “arrested on his way to barbing salon in Kano”.

Salihu Yakasai had tweeted on Friday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed to secure Nigerians.

 

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided

You might also like
Latest News

NUT threatens to shut down schools over abductions of students

Latest News

Salihu Yakasai’s arrest: DSS still expecting official reaction from Kano command

Latest News

APC chairmanship: I am likely to contest ― Ali Modu Sheriff

Latest News

2023 Presidency: Gov Bello pushes for competence against zoning

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More