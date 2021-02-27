Finally, DSS confirms arrest of Salihu Yakassai

The Abuja Headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) at last confirmed that Mallam Salihu Yakassai, a Media Aide to the Kano State governor’s aide, was in its custody.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Saturday around 9:50 pm by the Spokesperson of the Service Dr Peter Afunanya.

The statement reads: “this is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the Department of State Services.

“He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public”.

The confirmation put paid to controversy rounding the whereabout of Mallam Salihu Yakasai since Friday.

The Service had earlier issued a statement claiming that it was still expecting official reaction from its Kano State Command as regards to the arrest or otherwise

Mallam Yakasai is the son of the Elder Statesman, AlhajiTanko Yakasai was said to have been picked up by the Kamo Command of the Service in a controversial manner and whisked away to its Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja Headquarters

However the Kano State Command of the Service debunked the reported arrest while his father, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai was said to have insisted that his son was “arrested on his way to barbing salon in Kano”.

Salihu Yakasai had tweeted on Friday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had failed to secure Nigerians.