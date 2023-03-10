By Rotimi Ige

Apple Music has announced that Afrobeats legendary producer, entrepreneur, and Mavin Records founder, Don Jazzy has released the sixth and final episode of season 1 of his monthly radio series on Apple Music 1 called Don Jazzy Radio.

In Episode 6 titled, “The Mavin Way”, Don Jazzy looks inwards to examine the house that Jazzy built, Mavin Records, celebrating the music of the global stars who have walked through the doors of the record label, and their place in global music.

“I’m super excited to complete this milestone of one season of my radio show. It has been an awesome journey,” Don Jazzy tells Apple Music. “To wrap things up, I brought my backbone(s) on the show, the guys that made it all happen from behind the scenes. In this episode we dissect the structure, the brand and the monster we have created with Mavin that is taking over the world. Again, thanks for an amazing season on the Don Jazzy Radio Show. Osheeee!”

Alongside his co-host, Mavin’s DJ Big N, Don Jazzy interviews Rima Tahini (Director of A&R, Mavin Global), Tega Oghenejobo (Chief Operating Officer, Mavin Global), and Emmanuella Nnadozie (Director of Marketing and Comms, Mavin Global), while also spinning tracks from Ayra Starr, Asake, Johnny Drille, Rema and more!

Don Jazzy Radio offers the best of what’s next, what’s new and the golden age of Afrobeats, all curated by The Don himself, which listeners can enjoy through his regular features called Quick Bites, The Don’s Blessing and ‘Pick of the Week’, as well as exclusive guest interviews and fan-centred experiences.

