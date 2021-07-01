Fimogboye Islamic Quiz Competition debuts tomorrow in Abeokuta

THE first edition of the Fimogboye Islamic Quiz Competition will be held tomorrow at Owu Central Mosque, Quarry Road, Abeokuta, Ogun State, at 10.00 a.m.

The chief host, Dr Ahmed Apampa, who is the Soludero of Egba Muslims, said Dr Tayo Abdu-Rahman Apampa would be the chairman of the occasion while the Imaam of Owu Muslims, Alhaji Imaam Kehinde, would be the spiritual father of the day.

According to Dr Apampa, the quiz competition, organised in honour of Imaam Abdul-Rahim Alabi Apampa, the patriarch of the Apampa family who passed on two years ago, is instituted for the purpose of encouraging acquisition of the knowledge of Islam and the Qur’an among Muslim youths.

He added that the quiz “is going to be a yearly event that is open to all Quranic schools in Abeokuta and, God willing, the entire state in near future.”

