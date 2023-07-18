Virtually all filling stations in Kano have shut down, while the few that remain open have adjusted their pump prices to N620 per litre.

However, only a few motorists were seen buying fuel at the stations, and there were no long queues observed.

It should be noted that before the announcement of the pump price increment, fortunate motorists who had received hints about it bought fuel at N540 per litre.

As rumours of the price increase spread, many motorists hurried to the filling stations in long queues to purchase fuel at the old price before the station attendants were notified of the increment.

However, once the filling stations adjusted their pump prices from N540 to N620, only a few motorists were observed buying fuel.

As a result of the new pump price, many people expressed their frustration over the increment.

Alhaji Haruna Garko, while commenting on the issue, expressed concern over the sudden price increase and the resulting hardship on innocent people.

Similarly, Alhaji Sule Ibrahim questioned the rationale behind removing fuel subsidies, stating that the teeming masses would not benefit from it.

He suggested that it would have been better if the fuel subsidy had not been removed and people could continue purchasing fuel at the former price.

Furthermore, he proposed that the government use the N500 billion palliative fund to repair at least one refinery, rather than providing N8,000 palliatives that would not address the numerous problems Nigerians are facing.

