Fijabi wins Oyo APC Reps ticket

Former Chairman, House Committee on Telecommunications, Honourable Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, on Sunday, clinched the ticket of the All progressives Congress (APC) to contest the House of Representatives seat for Ibadan Northwest/Southwest Federal Constituency.

Fijabi won his bid again to represent his people ahead of next year’s general election. Having represented the federal constituency twice, this mandate gives him a chance to become a high-ranking member of the green chamber if he wins in the general elections.

In his acceptance speech, an elated Fijabi thanked God and the people of the Northwest/Southwest constituency for their trust in him.

He called on the other aspirants who lost in the primaries to join hands with him to ensure the victory of APC in the 2023 general elections.

He said “I must thank God and my followers for their commitment and loyalty to our dear party APC. It is high time they sent the opposition party away from the constituency saying that victory is certain for his party comes 2023.

“This is another opportunity for me to serve my people and I promised to discharge my duty. There is a lot to be done in our constituency and Oyo State as a whole.





“There is no winner and there is no loser because I believe we are one,” he said.

