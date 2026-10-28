FIIMEP seeks Ladoja’s support for medical outreach, scholarships

The Federation of Ibadan Indigenes Medical Practitioners (FIIMEP) has sought the support of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, for medical outreach programmes, scholarships for indigent medical students and the proposed establishment of a state university of medical sciences in Ibadan.

The federation made the appeal during a visit to the monarch led by its convener, Aare (Dr) Gbola Adetunji.

Other members of the delegation included Dr Bashir Bello, a former Commissioner for Health; Dr Tunde Olatunji; Dr Gbolahan Abass and Dr Wale Falana.

Adetunji said FIIMEP was established to unite medical practitioners of Ibadan origin, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora, and mobilise their professional expertise and resources for the development of their community.

He explained that the federation plans to organise medical outreach programmes offering basic consultations, health education, screening for common health conditions and referrals for further treatment.

He also disclosed plans to establish a scholarship scheme for indigent but academically deserving medical students of Ibadan origin studying in accredited medical schools across Nigeria.

According to him, the proposed scheme would be supported through contributions from federation members, philanthropists, corporate organisations and other development partners.

Adetunji said FIIMEP also intends to establish a mentorship programme to connect medical students and young doctors with experienced practitioners to guide their professional development, ethical conduct and leadership.

He identified advocacy for greater representation of qualified Ibadan indigenes in leadership positions within major medical institutions as another objective of the federation.

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On its long-term plans, he said FIIMEP would advocate the establishment of a state university of medical sciences in Ibadan to expand medical education, strengthen research and train more healthcare professionals.

He said the proposal would require feasibility studies, stakeholder consultations and government approval.

Adetunji traced the inspiration for FIIMEP to his conferment with the title of Aare Baasegun of Ibadanland on July 4, 2025, by the late Olubadan, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin. He said the honour reinforced his determination to contribute to the development of Ibadan.

He appealed to the Olubadan to help mobilise prominent Ibadan indigenes, philanthropists and business leaders at home and abroad to support the federation’s initiatives.

Responding, Oba Ladoja expressed happiness over the proposed medical outreach at the Palace and promised to assist FIIMEP in securing scholarships for Ibadan indigenes in medical schools facing financial difficulties.

The monarch also expressed his desire for cooperation with the federation in several areas, particularly addressing the shortage of medical personnel in health facilities and the condition of healthcare facilities across Ibadan.

The visit ended with Adetunji expressing appreciation to the monarch and seeking the Palace’s continued guidance and support for FIIMEP’s healthcare and educational initiatives.