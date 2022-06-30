FIGSOSA old students harp on power of association at 40th reunion

The 1977-1982 set of the Fiditi Grammar School Old Student Association (FIGSOSA) has celebrated its 40th reunion anniversary to recall history with jokes and smiles and prayers for those who have departed the world among them.

According to the chairman of the sets, Mr Adekunle Solomon Olugbade, the yearly programme was designed “to reunite souls, recount the good old days of brotherly or sisterly unconditional love and to celebrate the wrinkles, baldness and the gray hairs that marked our mileage.”

Speaking further, he said that the essence of an alumni association such as FIGSOSA “is to recognise, honour and celebrate those who have attain political, professional or material status in life as well as those who were once our childhood friends, but are unable to attain some certain heights in life.”

While he submitted that “fingers are not equal and life has been good to some than the other, he charged his mates not to allow “those attainments not kill the comrade spirit that we once shared in our classrooms and hostels in those days as young people when we are unaware of what life has in store for us, especially in the future we now live.”

He noted that childhood memories were the priceless treasures of all alma maters, as school life is the raw and innocent stage in life before school mates are all processed and possessed.

“No one in this world is rich enough to buy his/her own childhood or youthful days back. Only friends could help to recreate those moments from time to time at no cost,” he said.

While he harped on the power of association in life, he buttressed it with a Shakespare quote saying, “New friends may be poems, but old friends are alphabets. Do not forget the alphabets, because you will need them to read the poems.”





He lauded the re-union sub-committee, chaired by Mr Akinwumi Olatunbosun for their efforts in making the day a reality and all the distinguished old mates that contributed ideas, money and advice to make the event a huge success.

He encouraged his classmates not to trade the kindred spirit that they all shared for anything, adding that “we’ve all demonstrated that integrity is a principal thing in friendship, hence the results we are able to attain in love.”

The principal of the school, Mrs R. A. Adeyemo, earlier in her welcome said that the old students of the school, have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the school.

Highlighting some of their contribution, Mrs Adeyemo said: “on my assumption of duty as the principal of the school, the national body of the association took up the security challenge issue by employing three guards for the school and the 1967 set renovated the solar power system which assisted facilitated the teaching of computer in the school.

“The 1974 set donated 100 plastic chairs, 17 tables and one public address system, while the 1971/75 sets tiled the two Home Economics rooms and employed one Home Economics teacher to assist the one on ground”