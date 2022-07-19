Fight to retire old politicians, leadership is not a gift, Onitiri tells youths

Nigerian youths have been urged to brace up, unite, and take over the country’s leadership in 2023 come 2023 general elections as old politicians have done their best and it is time for them to retire and allow young brains with fresh ideas to rule.

Socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, made the call in Lagos on Tuesday, adding that old politicians are no longer in tune with current realities.

According to him, “old politicians have done their best and they should retire and allow the youths to take over the central stage of the country’s leadership because old politicians no longer have the solutions to our numerous teething problems.

“We Democrats are urgently calling on all Nigerian youths to rise up now, get their PVC and vote themselves as president and governors, to tackle the numerous challenges of insecurity, economic downturn and the cancerous corruption about to sink the country’s ship.

“They should act fast before this country is completely destroyed by bloodthirsty Boko Haram, armed herdsmen and religious fundamentalists masquerading as bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and all other criminals,” Onitiri said.

He said it has become imperative for youths to fight for leadership considering the dismal performance of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and political elites since it took over power over seven years ago

He noted that the elders have nothing more to contribute to the affairs of the country and it is time for them to take a back seat and offer advice.

“In more advanced climes with enormous resources, it’s the youths that pilot the affairs and direct the central stages. We, therefore, call on Nigerian youths to salvage our country from total collapse and destruction.

“It is the youths that have the energy, capacity, capability and cerebral strength to harness the latent resources of our great country. Our major problem in Nigeria is leadership. Our Youths should therefore come out and provide the needed leadership and turn the dwindling fortune of our great country around,” Onitiri stressed.

He emphasised that “certainly, we have patriotic youths who have a great love for our country and the fear of God at heart. We have great Nigerian youths with great capacity, competence, wisdom and ability to drive this country to greater heights.”

Onitiri however charged youths to understand that power is not a la carte, nor is it a gift to be given freely, urging them to fight for it to take over the leadership of the country.

