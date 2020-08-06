Fight against poverty is for all ― Tambuwal

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has urged all stakeholders to set aside partisan politics and work closely in order to ensure that poverty is eradicated in the country.

The governor made the call on Thursday when the federal government Extended Public Works (FGEPW) team visited him at Government House, Sokoto.

According to him, “poverty does not belong to the APC or PDP. It belongs to all of us, so all hands must be on deck to ensure that it is tackled and reduced.”

He said it is for this reason and considering the need to do something about it that the state government set aside N4billion for distribution to 200,000 indigent citizens in all the local government areas of the state.

Governor Tambuwal, who assured the team of his administration’s commitment and support, also advised them to consult the state Zakkat and Waqf Endowment Commission (SOZECOM), “which has a database of the kind of people you are trying to engage.”

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, said he further directed the state ministries on basic education and local government to assist the team in any way conceivable.

In his remarks during the visit, the leader of the FGEPW to the state, Dr Ibrahim Muhammad, explained that the program, which is a 3 months pilot scheme scheduled to last from October-December, 2020, is designed by the federal government with a view to reducing poverty in the country by selecting 1000 beneficiaries from each local government.

He said once selected, the beneficiaries will be engaged in public works such as clearing of gutters and other sanitation chores.

The aim is that those that are educated may be engaged in supervising the others who are not, and each non-educated beneficiary will be paid N20,000 monthly. On the other hand, those that are educated would be absorbed in relevant sectors.

Dr Muhammad said they were in the state to commence compilation of all relevant beneficiaries.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE