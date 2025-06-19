Fight against plastic pollution must be people-oriented — Environment minister

The fight against plastic pollution and other environmental challenges must be a people-oriented movement. This is a fight for the preservation of our ecosystems, the future of our children, and the survival of our dear planet.” These were the words of the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, during an event in Abuja to mark this year’s World Environment Day.

“This year’s theme, ‘Ending Plastic Pollution,’ resonates with a global urgency that cannot be overstated. Plastic pollution is not just an environmental issue but also an economic and public,” he said at the event held on Tuesday.

The minister noted that the President Bola Tinubu administration, through the Ministry of Environment, has “developed and is implementing a National Policy on Plastic Waste Management, which provides a strategic framework for reducing plastic use, promoting recycling, and encouraging innovation in alternatives to single-use plastics.

“We are also supporting innovative circular economy models to drive recycling and promote plastic alternatives, especially across government ministries, departments, and agencies.

“Additionally, we have launched the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Programme, which mandates producers to take responsibility for the entire lifecycle of their plastic products—from production to disposal.”

Delivering the goodwill message of the ECOWAS Commission, Massandje Toure-Litse, Commissioner, Economic Affairs & Agriculture, said: “The ECOWAS Vision 2050 identifies environmental sustainability as a pillar of inclusive development. Tackling plastic pollution is a test of our resolve to act together — as governments, private sector actors, civil society, and citizens. To this end, a draft regional plastics management plan has been developed with support from the World Bank.”

He added that the ECOWAS Commission was ready to work side-by-side with Nigeria and all partners to beat plastic pollution.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N1.659trn May 2025 revenue

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mahmud Adam Kambari, also speaking at the event, said: “This commemoration goes beyond symbolism. It is a clarion call to intensify our efforts through effective policy implementation, public awareness, responsible consumption, and investment in sustainable alternatives.

“I sincerely commend our partners, stakeholders, and environmental advocates who continue to work tirelessly in the fight against plastic pollution. Your efforts are deeply appreciated, and together, we can build a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient Nigeria.”

Dr Jane Bevan, UNICEF Nigeria Chief of WASH, in her goodwill message, commended the ministry’s leadership for engaging all stakeholders and putting young people at the centre of climate action.

“UNICEF is very happy to support the ministry’s ongoing efforts for engaging more children and youth in environmental action and skill development programmes related to the new opportunities that are emerging such as recycling plastic, reinforcing the message that waste is actually a resource,” she said.