Fight against insurgency: Igbo groups back Buhari, Service Chiefs

Two South-Eastern groups, Igbos in Nigeria Movement and Igbos Progressives Assembly for Nigeria have declared their total support for President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs in the fight against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements in the country.

According to the groups, at this crucial period, all that is required is for the military to consolidate on the gains made and not distraction.

In a joint press statement co-signed by their Publicity Secretaries, Alphonsus Ozoani and Okolo Kennedy Okolo, on Thursday, the groups hailed the security chiefs for being alive to their responsibilities of protecting lives and properties as well as the preservation of the country’s territorial integrity.

Unlike time past, it testified that Igbo sons and daughters can now return home for the annual festive season without fear of kidnappers or ritualists, attributing this to the measures put in place by Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai

Going further, the groups described the Nigerian Army’s operations in the region as professional and a huge success.

While throwing its weight behind the military leadership, the groups, however, urged those against the interest of the country to retrace their steps and embrace the positive gains.

“The Igbos in Nigeria Movement and the Igbos Progressives Assembly for Nigeria wishes to advise our Igbo brothers and sisters not to be misled by the gimmick of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or any of its affiliates because President Muhammadu Buhari has indeed done well, as well as the various heads of security agencies in the country.

“It, therefore, behoves on all well-meaning Igbo sons and daughters to lend their support to President Muhammadu Buhari and the heads of security agencies in Nigeria. The task at hand requires all hands to be on deck.

“The Igbos in Nigeria Movement and the Igbos Progressives Assembly for Nigeria, on behalf of all Igbo sons and daughters hereby declare total and unalloyed support for the President, the Service and Security Chiefs in the country”.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE