Fight against drug addiction

Letters
By Jude Ndubuisi
Drug addiction has remained one of Nigeria’s biggest problems. This is affecting both the young and old generations. The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been at the forefront of the fight against drug addiction. The fight should be holistic and all hands must be on deck to ensure that this fight is won.

The rate of mental illness is disturbing in the nation and we are conflicted by this menace. Many homes have been destroyed by this growing nightmare; many careers have been destroyed and it appears that we are helpless in this regard.

Our schools have become sadly safe havens for illicit drug distribution and consumption. No country does well with illicit drug in circulation; it weakens the production capacity of  any nation and the implications are usually dire.

We must all fight illicit drug circulation and distribution. This is important and we must be seen to do the needful. Our health guarantees our future.

 

Jude Ndubuisi,

Onitsha.

