FIFA, CAF, NFF to partner with Kaduna govt on five-a-side league ― Commissioner

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Sports Development, Mr Idris Nyam, has said that the ministry is discussing with a ranking FIFA and Confederation of African Football (CAF) official, as well as Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) members, on the coming Croc City five-a-side Football for Peace League.

The commissioner who made this known while inaugurating the Local Organising Committee of the coming event, disclosed that Isha Johansen, a member of FIFA’s Council, “has confirmed her interest to partner and visit Kaduna State officially, in company of other FIFA, CAF and NFF Executives.’’

Nyam said that the visit of the football executives will signify the kick-off of the League, adding that they will also visit major infrastructural, sports, educational and urban development initiatives of the Kaduna State Government.

He further said that the officials will discuss possibilities for the partnership for other sports development interventions.

The commissioner also said the delegation will work out a partnership on developing and implementing the Kaduna State Sports Industry Policy as well as sponsorship of the Kada Queens Football Club, including the ‘FIFA For Schools’ Initiative which aims to impact 700 million children globally.

Nyam further disclosed that the ministry is partnering with Definitiv Media, a Kaduna-based media company with over 15 years of experience in the sports industry, to host the Croc City five-a-side Football for Peace League, which will be the 2nd edition of the competition.

According to him, the 1st edition of the League was held from 4th October to 14th November 2021, at the Ahmed Musa Neighbourhood Centre, Kaduna, ''with 32 teams, 320 players participating, five referees, 64 match officials, an estimated 2,500 spectators and cash prizes worth N2,000,000 won.''





The commissioner promised that this year’s edition ‘’is designed on a larger scale to include 150 participating teams across the three senatorial districts.’’

Members of the LOC are the Commissioner for Sports Development who is the chairman, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs as well as Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, including the Administrator of Kaduna Capital Territory Authority.

Other members include the Managing Director of Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company (KMDMC), Managing Director of Kaduna Line, Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Corps Marshall of KASTLEA and Chairman of Definitiv Media, who will be the Technical Lead of the event.