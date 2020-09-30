FIDA Nigeria, Ebonyi Assembly partner to end gender-based violence

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has charged the members of Ebonyi State House of Assembly to join in the fight to eradicate all forms of gender-based violence in the state.

FIDA made the call while participating at a one-day training of parliamentarians on gender-responsive budgeting organised by FIDA Nigeria, Ebonyi State branch with support from EU-UN Spotlight Initiative at the state House of Assembly Conference Hall, Nkaliki road Abakaliki.

According to the chairperson FIDA, Barr. Grace Chima, the parliamentarians have more than 80 per cent role in fighting gender-based violence, appealing to them to implement the law and also make copies of the VAPP law available for easy access.

She stated that its availability remains one of the measures to curb the increase of gender-based violence in Nigeria including rape and domestic violence.

She then lauded the EU-UN Spotlights initiative for partnering with Ebonyi state to eradicate gender-based violence.

House leader, Hon. Chukwu Victor Uzoma said the state’s legislature has lived to expectations by bringing into existence of the VAPP law.

He appealed to relevant stakeholders in charge to up their game to ensure that the law is enforced to avoid further collapse of moral standing.

According to him, the law, when enforced, will eradicate violence against humanity.

