FIBAN reads riot act to members in Kwara

Freelance and Independent Broadcasters’ Association of Nigeria (FIBAN), Kwara State chapter has charged its members to always uphold professional ethics in the course of performing their duties.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin at the weekend, the chairman of the association, Prince Adesemowo Suliman, said that broadcasters are not supposed to be partisan in every aspect of the societal issues.

Prince Suliman, who said that FIBAN members should be eyes of the public to governments, relevant ministries and agencies, added that they should promote unity and discourage violence in the course of their trade.

The association, which recently inaugurated its new executive, commended the life patron of the group, Serikin Hausawa, Alhaji Waziri Yakubu Gobir, for his support, while it also appreciated a member of the state House of Assembly, Prince Saheed Popoola, for gracing the investiture.

Also speaking, Alhaji Gobir, represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Bolujoko George, charged members of the FIBAN to always champion people’s course and be up and doing in all their endeavours.

