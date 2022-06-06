FIB-IRT of NPF decorates four newly promoted officers

The Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) of the Nigeria Police Force has decorated four of its senior officers who were recently promoted to their next ranks by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba after they were recommended as such by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The event held at big hall of the second floor of the IRT Headquarters Guzape Abuja attracted other very senior Police Officers who came in their numbers to celebrate with their colleagues on their elevation.

The newly promoted officers include ASP Mohammed Ndanusa a reliable officer and formerly the station officer of the unit who was elevated to the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and ASP Micha Garba also elevated to the rank of DSP. He was described while being decorated as a team leader who is a perfect crime buster.

Others are Inspector Bozi Pallesai and Inspector Patience Osim. They were equally elevated and decorated to their next rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police at the IRT office

All the officers were highly elated over their promotion by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba and they thanked the higher Police authorities of the Force hierarchical structure for their new ranks.

In a remark, Commissioner of Police CP Yusuf Kolo who represented the Commander of the Police unit, DCP Tunji Disu and also chaired the occasion said that he was happy to be part of the decoration ceremony.





He congratulated the officers in their new ranks and pointed out that promotion in the Police was based on performances adding that it has additional responsibilities.

The senior officer who is the Commander of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) of the Police Force enjoined all the elevated officers to always relate closely with both senior and junior officers.

He also advised the promoted officers not to be carried away with their elevation saying that “as you grow in rank, you diminish in assets.”

The Commissioner of Police added that the Inspector-General of Police had approved some other promotions and all the hardworking officers in his unit should also be expecting their own promotions very soon.

