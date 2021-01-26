FHA hands over Ajoda site for construction of 900 units of houses

No fewer than 900 housing units would be constructed by five developers under the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) scheme in Ajoda town, Ibadan in Oyo State.

Managing Director FHA, Senator Gbenga Asafah, disclosed this in Ibadan during the official handing over of site to developers.

Ashafa was represented at the event by the Southwest Zonal Coordinator FHA, Mrs Oluwatoyin Bada, said the developers had 24 months to complete the projects.

He charged the development partners to abide by the terms of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of the housing scheme.

Also speaking, a board member at FHA, Mr Olakunle Busari, tasked the developers on proper documentation to avoid any glitch as the construction progresses.

He enjoined the developers to henceforth present pictorial evidences of their undertakings on the site and ensure that the carry the FHA along in all their undertakings.

He also cautioned the developers not to demolish any structure seen on the site while clearing.

One of the development partners, Dr Mike Anjorin, who is developing a 212-unit of housing and infrastructure, assured FHA officials that security would be given the necessary attention in order to avoid vandalisation as witnessed in the past.

Anjorin said the significance of the handing over of the Ajoda site was that work would commence immediately.

“We have representatives from the FHA, the Zonal Manager came from Lagos and other officials from Abuja who signed the document and as the MD promised the site has been handed over.

“The construction of the buildings commences immediately but clearing of the site first as they said.

“The project will last for 24 months as it includes infrastructure such as roads, electricity, drainages among others.

“The total is 900 housing units for all partners and a 208-unit is allocated to my company, Woodston Engineering and Construction Ltd and we are also doing infrastructure as well,” he said.

Also another development partner, Mr Ige Ayeni, appreciated FHA for following through on its words despite the delay experienced.

