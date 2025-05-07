FG’s strategic support boosting NAF operations — CAS Abubakar

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, has said that the strategic support given to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), by the federal government has been boosting its ongoing counterinsurgency and national security operations.

Speaking at a lecture titled ‘Military Strategic Leadership in Air Operations: My Perspective’ organised for participants of Course 11/2025 at the Air Force War College (AFWC), Makurdi, Abubakar pointed out that the investment by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has significantly bolstered the operational capabilities of the service.

In a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame , the CAS commended the singular efforts of the administration towards the direction and assumed that the Service would not let down the nation in the areas of its responsibilities

According to the CAS, the recent delivery of 9 brand-new aircraft has added critical capabilities to NAF’s fleet, enabling more precise and sustained operations across various theatres.

“These platforms are already making a measurable impact in key operations geared towards enhancing national security,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Abubakar revealed that the NAF is expecting an additional 49 aircraft, with several scheduled for delivery in the coming months.

“These acquisitions will further expand the service’s capacity to execute complex missions and maintain momentum in ongoing air operations,” he said.

The statement explained that while providing an overview of operational achievements, the CAS disclosed that in the past year alone, the NAF has flown over 4,500 hours across 2,304 sorties, executing nearly 2,000 counterinsurgency missions.

It added that “additionally, over 2,600 anti-banditry sorties were carried out, resulting in 4,670 hours of flight time.

The statement further added that the CAS said that “in support of efforts to combat economic sabotage, the NAF conducted 366 sorties targeting crude oil theft and illegal refining, amassing more than 1,450 hours of flight time. “These figures are not mere statistics, they represent real missions, real risks, and real outcomes.”

According to it, the CAS further added that between June 2023 and the date, over 3,496 terrorists were neutralised in the Northeast alone, with more than 121,000 insurgents and their families surrendering to security forces.

He said, “On the economic front, Air Marshal Abubakar noted the significant contribution of air operations under Operation DELTA SAFE. Through the strategic deployment of both kinetic and non-kinetic air power.

“We have disrupted oil theft syndicates and secured critical infrastructure.”

It stated that the CAS cited recent data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission indicating a 13% increase in crude oil and condensate production in Q4 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, an outcome directly linked to the effectiveness of sustained air operations in collaboration with other security agencies.

It added that the CAS urged the next generation of Air Force leaders to embrace the challenges of strategic command.

He said, “You are the future of air power in Nigeria. Your leadership, professionalism, and resolve will shape the Air Force’s ability to respond to present and future security challenges.