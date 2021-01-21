FG’s special works programme will attract N960m into Ekiti economy in three months ― Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday, flagged off the Extended Special Works Programme initiated by the Federal Government to take 16,000 unemployed residents of the Land of Honour off the streets.

Fayemi who spoke at the flag-off ceremony held in Ado Ekiti explained that the scheme would attract N960 million to the local economy within the space of three months.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, commended the Federal Government for the take-off of the scheme which he said would go a long way in reducing unemployment and poverty in the State and in the country as a whole.

Also at the event, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, reiterated the determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari-administration to create jobs for the youths and rescue millions of Nigerians from poverty through various social intervention schemes.

Fayemi said the resolve of the Federal Government to commence the scheme was highly appreciated adding that its implementation was timely considering the economic challenges posed by the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on the local and global economy.

The Governor disclosed that the 16,000 beneficiaries selected for the programme in Ekiti would be engaged in transient jobs like drainage digging, rural feeder road maintenance, traffic control, street cleaning and public infrastructure maintenance for a period of three months on a monthly remuneration of N20, 000 each.

“The multiplier effects of N20, 000 per months for 1,000 beneficiaries across the 774 Local Government Areas bringing the number to 774,000 citizens of Nigeria, shows that the Federal Government is committing Billions of Naira into the Nigerian economy currently in the hands of the teeming unemployed youths.

“In Ekiti State, we are having 16,000 beneficiaries in the scheme, which indicates 1,000 people from each Local Government Area. When you check the economic benefit of this programme in our state, you will appreciate its multiplier effects on the State’s economy.

“It gladdens my heart that the programme has a potential of attracting a total of Nine Hundred and Sixty Million (N960, 000,000.00) into the State’s economy,” the Governor said.

Earlier, Adebayo, in his address, assured the people that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would not relent in its efforts towards ensuring that Nigerian youths are gainfully employed.

The Minister noted that in spite of the challenges bedevilling the nation’s economy, the administration has designed a roadmap to revamp the economy through various social intervention schemes.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor and Chairman of the Selection Committee, Biodun Omoleye, described the

innovation as “the greatest and largest employment intervention in the history of the country.”

He charged the beneficiaries to take the assignment seriously as a series of monitoring committees have been put in place warning that “Anybody that is not willing to comply with rules of the programme should pull out.”

