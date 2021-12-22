FG’s special works beneficiaries decry unpaid allowances in Edo

Angered by the non payment of their stipend by the government, beneficiaries of the Federal Government Special Public Work (SPW) in Edo State have kicked gainst the action.

Speaking with journalists in Benin City, Mr Stanley Nosa Okundia, the president, Aggrieved Participants of Special Public Work (APSPW) Federal Government 774,000 jobs scheme decried the inability of the government to pay the participants after the rigours of bank registration, meeting attendance and participation in the public work.

Okundia said it is very sad to know that uptil now they are yet to be paid while most of their colleagues have since been paid over five months ago and nothing said or attempts made to address this abnormal situation.

He lamented that the reality of the sad situation has made some of them to go into depression, pleading that the government should rise up to the occasion and pay them their entitlements.

“We use this medium to plead with him to come to our rescue, some of our colleagues have gone into depression and crime while others have committed suicide because of their inability to feed their families, pay school fees, and house rents, this will go a along way to cushion the bitting economic hardship bedevilling us.”

While calling on the Minister of State for Employment, Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, to wade into the problem as he has an antecedent antecedent for defending the oppressed.

