FG’s order to vice-chancellors to resume, a joke taken too far ― Ebonyi ASUU chairman

The chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Ebonyi State chapter comrade Ikechukwu Igwenyi has described the federal government’s order that all vice-chancellors, and lecturers return to school as a joke taken too far.

According to him, lecturers will not return to the classroom until government attends to their demands satisfactorily.

Igwenyi stated this on Monday in a telephone interview with Tribune Online.

He said, “The Federal Government order is a joke taken too far because it does not solve the problem of any issue raised.

“If someone’s house is on fire, the house is collapsing, you don’t ask them to run back into the collapsing building on fire because if they do, the building will collapse on them. It’s only slaves at gunpoint that can do so. However, we have a concern for this country. We follow due process to get a fair hearing.

“How do you want us to go back to the classroom when we are owed salary for about seven months? How do I fuel my car? Have I escaped the grip of my landlord? You want me to go back to school and teach children when I have not been paid and my own children have been driven away from school for non-payment of salaries.

“We are not going back to the class until our demands are met satisfactorily.”