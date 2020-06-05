FG’s initiative on infotech to reduce impact of COVID-19 on digital economy ― NITDA

The proactiveness of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to come up with initiatives that are repositioning ICT to play a critical role in the diversification of the nation’s economy would reduce the negative impacts the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) would have had on the digital economy.

This view was expressed by the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi when he played host to the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Major General, Jamilu Sarharm and the management team of the Academy who were at the Agency to seek for collaboration and support.

Mallam Abdullahi stated that Nigeria is lucky to have started putting out measures aimed at promoting Digital Economy.

He recalled that the redesignation of the Ministry of Communications to Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, the unveiling of Digital Economy Strategies and Planning and the Digital Nigeria project which focuses on digital capacity building and digital literacy would go a long way in reshaping our Economy in the post-pandemic era.

“These initiatives have helped because they are emerging globally and in Nigeria, what we have learnt from the pandemic or the crisis just made them profound and we are all embracing digital technologies.”

He stated further that, “a lot of things are going to change. We are not going to go back to normal life. In terms of businesses, some will close down and new opportunities will come. So we don’t want to be left behind. We want to be part of the people shaping the new normal we are currently facing.”

While admonishing that people should explore the opportunities the crisis has provided to accelerate the trend that will shape the digital economy, Mallam Abdullahi reiterated the need for people to acquire requisite skills needed for the digital economy.

He said, “When we talk about the digital economy, we are talking about the knowledge economy which human capital is a key enabler because knowledge is what influences the digital economy.” Citing an example of how 25 people became the richest people in the world made $255billion within two months of the global lockdown, the DG affirmed that that is the power of knowledge.

He said NITDA gives good attention to capacity building and collaborates with universities to produce the right skills needed for the digital world.

He added the MIT REAP project of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy identified five key stakeholders which the University is part of. He said the idea is for the corporate to work with the University to produce the right skills needed for digital economy.

Earlier, Major General Sarharm has informed that the management that the Academy has resolved to approach NITDA for assistance in terms of e-learning and capacity building.

He said that the management thought there is a need to pay a courtesy visit to the NITDA and seek collaboration in various areas notably in the area of ICT intervention for the Academy.

He said, “the NDA has over 2000 cadets and things are changing and affecting modes of learning especially during the lockdown adding that the whole world is now driven by ICT, we want to engage in online training for our cadets.”

He said “we can’t wait any longer than to come around here basically to seek collaboration and more importantly seek for assistance and expertise.

In granting the prayers of the Academy, the DG assured that special consideration would be given to the requests.

He said “I have looked at your prayers even though you are not specific of what you really want from NITDA but you talked about e-learning, capacity building and ICT infrastructure, we do all these as interventions and we will see what we can do now and those we can plan for next year.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: No Fresh Probe Of Adesina ―AfDB Board Rules

The Bureau of the Board of Governors of African Development Bank (AfDB) on Thursday foreclosed the possibility of reopening the probe of the bank’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina. At a meeting, the body declared that an independent investigation was not required as demanded the United States of America… Read full story

NCDC Releases New Guidelines On COVID-19 Patients’ Treatment, Discharge

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday announced a new case management guidelines for the treatment and discharge of COVID-19 pandemic patients. Its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) media briefing in Abuja… Read full story

UN Puts Nigeria’s Electricity Access Rate At 57%

No fewer than 110.7 million Nigerians out of a 195.8 million estimated population had access to electricity as of 2018, according to the latest global energy progress report. This represents a 57 per cent national electricity access rate compared with the global average of 90 per cent, says the report launched at the… Read full story

Akinwumi Adesina And AfDB

AFTER the Ethics Committee of the African Development Bank (AfDB) had returned a ‘not guilty’ verdict on the bank’s president, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who had been accused by a group of whistleblowers of approving certain appointments and contracts that were in breach of the financial institution’s statutory and… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 350 New Cases, Total Now 11,516

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 350 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 11,516. The centre disclosed this on Tuesday night via its… Read full story

COVID-19: African Nations Get $9.8bn As IMF Supports 66 Countries With $23bn

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has provided over $23 billion in emergency financial assistance and debt relief to 66 member countries facing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. According to information sourced from IMF’s website on Thursday, sub-Saharan Africa got the highest support of $9.81 billion… Read full story

Osun Relaxes Curfew, Now 9pm To 5am

The governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, announced a new set of guidelines that would guide the second phase of the gradual reopening of the state’s economy, following the lockdown imposed by the government in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigeria Experiencing Steady Rise In Maternal, Child Mortality ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, lamented that the country is experiencing a steady rise in maternal and child mortality as a result of disrupted essential services, due to the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

Through Facebook, Three Brothers Kidnap, Murder 55-Yr-Old Mother Of Five Children

Three brothers of one Emmanuel family, Johnson, Gideon and Success, have been arrested by the police for the kidnap and murder of one Mrs Janet Ogbonnaya. One of the three brothers, Johnson Emmanuel, had lured the woman, a mother of five children, via Facebook from her Gwagwalada home where they allegedly… Read full story

Police Give Account Of How 21 People Were Killed In 2 LGs In Zamfara

Zamfara State police command has said 21 people were killed in attacks carried out in two local government areas of the state. This was contained in a statement signed by the police image-maker… Read full story