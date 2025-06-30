Latest News

FG’s delegation arrives Saudi Arabia for Dantata’s burial

Collins Nnabuife
Aminu Datata, Foremost Nigerian businessman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata,

A Federal Government delegation has arrived in Saudi Arabia to receive the remains of late business icon and elder statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, ahead of his burial in the Islamic holy city of Madinah.

Alhaji Dantata died in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday at the age of 94.

According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim, the delegation, which left Nigeria late on Sunday, arrived in Madinah in the early hours of Monday.

Led by the Minister of Defence and former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, the delegation consists of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and Minister of State for Housing Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata.

Also in the delegation are prominent Islamic clerics Dr Bashir Aliyu Umar, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, and Khalifa Abdullahi Muhammad, Imam of Dantata Mosque, Abuja.

The delegation is joined by members of the Nigerian Consulate General in Jeddah, led by Ambassador Muazzam Ibrahim Nayaya, who had been making arrangements for the funeral scheduled to take place later on Monday.

