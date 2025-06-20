FG’s assessment team visits FUTES Iyin-Ekiti

As part of efforts to ensure the smooth commencement of academic activities and to lay the foundation for a 21st-century institution, a delegation from the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC), tagged the Ministerial Assessment Team, has visited the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences (FUTES), Iyin-Ekiti.

The six-man team comprised Mrs Rakiya Gambo Ilyasu, Director of Universities, Federal Ministry of Education; Dr Kareem Olawale, Deputy Director, FME; Dr Joe Bisong, Deputy Director, Academic Planning, NUC; Mrs Elizabeth Emma-Egoro, Deputy Director, FME; Mallam Shehu Mohammed Aliyu, Assistant Director, FMC; and Mr Markus Jonas, Assistant Director, FME, who served as the Secretary of the team. A member of the university’s Governing Council, Professor Rotimi Sanya, also joined the delegation for the exercise.

The team inspected facilities ready for use at both the temporary and permanent sites of the university, which include the ICT building, central laboratory, chemistry and physics laboratories, classrooms, clinic, library, boreholes, hostels, and a 500-seater auditorium.

Ongoing projects also observed include additional classrooms, religious centres, eateries, staff accommodation, and security posts.

The team also identified additional needs for the university’s effective take-off, which include official vehicles for the four principal officers, 10 directors, the Pro-Chancellor, four deans, four additional coaster buses, 25 laptops for principal officers and heads of units, a well-equipped library, Hilux vehicles for security personnel, and other utility vehicles.

The university, with the support of illustrious sons and daughters of Iyin-Ekiti and other well-wishers, has secured 200 hectares of land, as well as accommodation for the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, with several buildings having been donated to facilitate the university’s take-off.

During the on-the-spot assessment, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Gbenga Aribisala, presented the university’s physical master plan and prototype for Phase One development and also showcased the university’s functional website as well as other digital platforms ready for deployment.

The team raised questions on various aspects of the institution’s preparedness, including strategies for realising its ambitious goals, security arrangements, provision of potable water, stable electricity, staff recruitment, and a paradigm shift from existing practices in Nigerian universities.

In response, Professor Aribisala emphasised that the university is partnering with security agencies and leveraging community policing to guarantee safety, highlighting the peaceful nature of Iyin-Ekiti and surrounding areas.

“FUTES is determined to build a 21st-century university. We plan to convert waste to wealth by generating electricity for our use and eventually for the host community,” he stated.

On staff recruitment, he added: “Appointments into the university will be strictly merit-based. We will advertise vacancies in national dailies and on digital platforms to attract qualified applicants from across Nigeria. Computer literacy will be a key requirement, as we aim to recruit only the best.”

He acknowledged that many of the projects are capital-intensive and said the university is seeking partnerships with well-meaning individuals and organisations to realise its goals, particularly the development of an administrative building.

Commenting on challenges in tertiary institutions, Professor Aribisala advocated increased oversight to ensure that university management fulfil their mandates.

During a courtesy visit to the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Ajakaiye, the monarch lauded the federal government and President Bola Tinubu for siting the university in the town, assuring the team of the community’s full support.

Oba Ajakaiye said, “We are ready to assist wherever needed. I urge you not to be swayed by the negative comments of mischief-makers on social media. Iyin-Ekiti is united and committed to the meaningful development of this university.”

The team leader, Mrs Rakiya Gambo Ilyasu, and NUC representative, Dr Joe Bisong, expressed satisfaction with the infrastructural development already achieved, especially given that the university is yet to access its take-off grant.

They commended the university management for its accomplishments within just two months of assuming office.

“We are impressed with the facilities on the ground. It is clear that the community is serious about the success of this university, as demonstrated by their willingness to donate land and infrastructure,” Mrs Ilyasu noted.

She added that the team would compile and submit its report based on the visit, noting that the establishment of FUTES is a commendable step towards Nigeria’s development, expressing optimism that the institution would meet the standards of a modern, globally competitive university.

The team encouraged the Vice-Chancellor to leverage research for meaningful development, particularly in energy generation and sustainable practices.

“If there must be a paradigm shift from the traditional model of universities producing theories without tangible societal impact, it must begin with the new generation of universities like FUTES. Nigerian universities should play key roles in job creation, innovation, and technological advancement,” the team emphasised.

