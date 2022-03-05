FG’s $1m donation to Afghanistan: make law on donations to foreign countries, southern, middle belt youths tell NASS

The National Assembly has been called upon to make laws that will enable financial advisors and experts to scrutinize and approve all financial donations or commitments of the federal government to other nations.

The Coalition of Southern and Middle Belt Youth Leaders Assembly (COSMBYLA), the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East, South-South, South West and Middle Belt regions made this call in a press release at the weekend.

Reacting to the donation of $1 million to Afghanistan, at a time the Nigerian economy is in financial comatose, the youth said “We call on the National Assembly to immediately make a law that will bring on board eminent financial advisors and experts that will scrutinize and approve every financial donation or commitment of the federal government to other nations to avoid a situation where the commonwealth of our country will be donated to other nations on the altar of religious affiliation or friendship.”

According to them, the donation was coming when Nigeria “can barely execute any single project or pay mere salaries and pensions without borrowing to do so. This is gross insensitivity and financial recklessness on the part of the Federal Government to make such a donation at a time like this. We are totally disappointed, to say the least.

“The donation as we were told by the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Ibrahim Taha, was for easing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and to help in catering for the needs of millions of Afghan people including women and children.”

They asked the federal government to state how much it has donated to the Internally Displaced Persons in Benue State.

