FGN, NAPTIP, others commend Catholic bishops’ efforts in caring for migrants, refugees in Nigeria

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) has launched a Capacity-Building Support Program for Migrants and Refugee Service Coordinators in Nigeria.

This initiative, which received widespread commendations from the Federal Government, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and other stakeholders.

In his keynote address, Most Reverend (Dr) Anselm Umoren, MSP, speaking on behalf of the Episcopal Chairman of the Migrants and Refugees Unit at the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) said Rev. Fr. Yohanna Bunu, emphasized the Church’s commitment to caring for migrants and refugees.

He cited the biblical narrative of Jesus Christ and the Holy Family’s experiences as refugees, stating: “This training is not simply about acquiring new skills. It is about deepening our theological vision, renewing our pastoral commitment, and equipping ourselves to be credible witnesses of God’s mercy and justice to our displaced brothers and sisters.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, represented by Ambassador Janet Olisa, lauded the Catholic Church’s leadership in the importance of equipping faith-based actors and stakeholders with knowledge, ethics frameworks, and resources needed to assist vulnerable individuals.

Other stakeholders, including the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), also praised the initiative.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, represented by the Director of Reforms, Commander Peter Essien, commended the agency’s commitment to working with the Catholic Secretariat and other stakeholders to combat human trafficking, irregular migration, and violence against persons.

He underlined the importance of supporting the Church’s initiative in highlighting the need to uphold the dignity and rights of migrants and refugees.

The Director-General of NIS, Kemi Nandap, represented by the Director of Reforms, Dr. Sunday James, reiterated the commitment to working with CSN and other stakeholders in addressing migration challenges in the country.

The Secretary-General of the CSN, Fr. Michael Kelechi Banjo, emphasized the Church’s essential role in supporting migrants and refugees.

He quoted Pope Francis, stating, “In every migrant and refugee, we encounter the face of Christ,” and called for continued collaboration between the Church and government to establish a national framework for the care, protection, and opportunities for all who are on the move.

Rev. Fr. Peter Babangida, the Director of the Department of Church and Society at CSN, noted that migration is an inherent part of humanity. He mentioned that the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has restructured its work on migrants and refugees with coordinating advocacy, providing assistance, and managing the Church’s migrant ministry in Nigeria.

Reverend Father Augustine Akioya, the Episcopal Secretary of the Migrants and Refugees Unit, presented the policy thrust of the event, noting that the office, coordinated by the Episcopal Secretary under the supervision of the Director of the Department of Church and Society, was established in 2023.