FGC Warri alumni celebrate 55th Founders Day

The Global Alumni Association of the Federal Government College Warri Old Students Association (FEGOCOWOSA) is planning to celebrate the 55th Founders Day Anniversary of one of Nigeria’s premier unity schools.

The month-long physical and virtual celebration has been planned to pay tributes to the founders of the unity schools system, advocate for a more-focused investment in the unity schools system and foster the bond of unity among members of the alumni association, especially within the context of the socio-economic challenges of the pandemic and the state of unease in the country.

Global President of the Association, Maureen Akpofure Awobokun, noted that the celebration is worthy of note as over the past 55 years, the school has produced leaders who have played significant national development roles in the public, private and social sectors.

“We celebrate the 55th anniversary of a citadel of learning that has produced leaders who have made their mark in industry, government, the military and other sectors of the society. This is why in spite of the socio-economic impact of the pandemic, we are remembering the institution that built us and that has contributed to Nigeria’s development,” Akpofure Awobokun stated.

The global president also encouraged members of the association to see the opportunity of the Founder’s Day Celebration activities as a silver lining in what has been a very difficult year.

Awobokun asserted, “The last year has been extremely difficult for many of us. For an association that was built and sustained on our ability to physically meet and share moments with one another, the lockdown and social restrictions have challenged the essence of our association. However, let us use this celebration as an opportunity to honour the legacy of our school and the strength of our alumni network.”

The Publicity Secretary of the Association, Ihechukwu Ibeji, noted that the Founder’s Day celebration would be a month-long celebration with activities planned to engage all stakeholders of the school.

FGC Warri is one of the first three Federal Government Colleges established in 1966 by Prime Minister Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…