FG withdraws adulterated PMS from market

In view of public outcry on the proliferation of adulterated Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) in circulation, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said the flawed product has been withdrawn from the market.

It said the product call back included trucks in transit.

The Authority in a statement obtained by Tribune Online on Tuesday confirmed that the methanol content in the withdrawn products was above Nigeria’s specification.

It explained that Methanol is a regular additive in Petrol and is usually blended in an acceptable quantity.

The statement partly read: “The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (The Authority) wishes to inform the general public that – limited quantity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as Petrol, with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification, was discovered in the supply chain.”

It said to ensure vehicular and equipment safety, the limited quantity of the impacted product has been, “isolated and withdrawn from the market, including the loaded trucks in transit.

To this end, the Authority said its technical team in conjunction with NNPC Ltd and other industry stakeholders, will continue to monitor and ensure quality petroleum products are adequately supplied and distributed nationwide.

The Authority who disclosed that the source supplier has been identified failed to mention names but noted that further commercial and appropriate actions shall be taken by the Authority and NNPC Ltd.

“NNPC Ltd and all Oil Marketing Companies have been directed to sustain sufficient distribution of Petrol in all retail outlets nationwide.

“Meanwhile, NNPC has intensified efforts at increasing the supply of Petrol into the market in order to bridge any unforeseen supply gap,” it added.

