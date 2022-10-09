FG will spend less if Nigerians embrace preventive healthcare ― Iluyomade

The Convener, Arise Women Conference, Siju Iluyomade has stated that there will be less spending on the part of the Federal Government if Nigerians embrace preventive healthcare.

Siju, therefore, urged Nigerians to tow the pathway of preventive rather than curative as it is cost-effective and life-saving.

Iluyomade said this while touching on Arise community impact in consonance with the 12 pillars of the United Nations SDGs and in anticipation of Arise Walk event on Sunday in Lagos.

She lamented that people take to reactionary approach rather than being proactive, adding that there is a need to see the life expectancy rate increase.

“As a nation, we will spend less money if people are able to take to preventive healthcare.

“It is easier for us to focus on preventive than curative healthcare.

“Instead of people being proactive most prefer to be reactive which makes them spend so much money on healthcare.

“We would like to see the life expectancy rate of Nigerians increase in order to have a richer and better life.

While speaking on the state of the nation, Siju stated that Nigeria has so many giftings it is not utilizing.

She emphasised that women are not well positioned for the country to reap its benefits considering the fact that they have major economic power.

This was just as she said that over 50 million people have been empowered in the area of healthcare through her platform.

“We have so many giftings in Nigeria we are not utilising at all.

“We are not using our women well; they have economic power.

“At Arise, we have empowered over 50 million people in the area of healthcare,” she said.





