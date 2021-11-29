FG will soon unveil regulatory framework for road transportation in Nigeria ― Saraki

The Minister of State for Transportation, Sen Gbemisola Saraki has disclosed that the Nigerian road transportation Transformation programme will soon be unveiled to regulate the road transport systems across the country.

Speaking on Monday at an International Conference organized by the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) in Abuja, the Minister said that the road transport system in Nigeria was unregulated.

According to her, “it is common knowledge that the road is largely unregulated, however, the Road Transport Transformation Programme is on course, and a draft Executive Order (EO) is being fine-tuned by Committee of stakeholders to drastically transform the current narrative of the road subsector.

“Government has upgraded the road stock by deploying innovative funding approaches for strategic road projects which include: the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) which is investing over a billion dollars in three flagship projects: the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Second Niger Bridge, AbujaKaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressway and the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI)” she stated.

On his part, the Director-General of NITT, Dr Bayero Salih acknowledged the infrastructure deficits in the transportation sector in the country and called for the private sector participation to close the gap.

He said “there is urgent need to explore the option of private participation in the funding of transportation infrastructure development.

“This is one way of addressing the current transport infrastructure deficit in the country.

“Transport infrastructure is widely seen as an enabling industry that facilitates national, regional and international integration and trade. An effective transport system promotes competitiveness, market accessibility and economic growth” he stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… FG will soon unveil regulatory framework for road transportation in Nigeria FG will soon unveil regulatory framework for road transportation in Nigeria FG will soon unveil regulatory framework for road transportation in Nigeria FG will soon unveil regulatory framework for road transportation in Nigeria.