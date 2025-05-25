The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, has disclosed that the Federal Government will provide at least two functional-level primary healthcare centres per ward nationwide by 2027 as part of efforts to revitalise the system.

Salako said this at the commissioning ceremony of projects at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, on Saturday.

The Minister noted the determination of President Bola Tinubu’s administration towards improving the health status of Nigerians, by saving lives, reducing physical pain, eliminating financial barriers to health, and providing health for all Nigerians.

He added that the FG will also provide training for frontline health workers through the use of the now reorganised Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, to ensure that essential inputs for primary healthcare services are made available in selected primary facilities across the country.

Salako also hinted that the central government is equally expanding tertiary care facilities nationwide and bringing them closer to the people.

He said, “In the last 2 years, the Federal Government has established additional 12 new tertiary health facilities. This is a strategic decision to match tertiary healthcare facilities with the growing population of our country and provide avenue of care for the growing burden of non communicable diseases in our country.

“We have also put machineries in place to be able to more timely recruit staff to run our Federal Tertiary Hospitals and in about 1 year we have employed not less than 15000 health workers to strengthen service delivery in 61 tertiary health institutions across the country.

“This strategic showcasing of interventions to improve the capacity of our Federal Tertiary Health Institutions through infrastructural upgrade will continue in the coming weeks as the Tinubu administration celebrates its second year anniversary with concrete, people centred and impactful achievements and not by funfair.”

He commended the management team of the hospital under the outgoing Medical Director, Professor Adewale Musa-Olomu, for making an impact on the hospital to the best of their ability and within the limits of the resources available.

“Today, we are commissioning 5 key projects cutting across direct clinical care, ancillary services and administration. The 5 projects have been named after prominent Nigerians including our Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun whose performance as Mr. Project must have informed the Works and Maintenance Department being named after him.

“Also, our leader, Chief Olusegun Osoba, the parents of our former Governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun and former CG of NSCDC Dr. Ade Abolurin are being honoured by having their names inscribed into the project.

“Additionally, 7 other ongoing projects to be completed soon will be named after eminent Nigerians who have contributed to the development of the hospital.”

