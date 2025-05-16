FG will continue to protect, empower families — Women Affairs Minister

Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has assured that the federal government will continue to protect and empower families as the global community commemorates the International Day of Families.

This year’s theme, ‘Family-Oriented Policies for Sustainable Development: Towards the Second World Summit for Social Development’, according to the minister in a statement she signed and made available to the media by her Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, is a clarion call to elevate the family not just as a private haven, but a public priority, a living, and breathing cornerstone of national transformation.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted that families are not secondary but central and restated FG’s desire to protect families “It is in the family that values are formed, futures are shaped, peace is cultivated, and hope is nurtured. If we seek a just, equitable, and prosperous society, we must first secure the womb from which all societies are born: the family.”

The minister thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unprecedented prioritisation of women, children, the vulnerable, and family cohesion under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She added that Tinubu’s leadership has rekindled our national conscience and reawakened our duty to the most sacred institution of all; the family.

“Through bold policy directions, investments in care systems, child protection, women’s empowerment, and inclusive governance, Mr. President has not only spoken of hope but sown to it.

“As the world prepares for the Second World Summit for Social Development, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs is proud to lead Nigeria’s effort in positioning the family as a catalyst for resilient and sustainable societies. Our vision remains clear: to achieve a Nigeria where no child is violated, no woman is silenced, and no family is left behind.

“However, in recognition of emerging urban dynamics, the Ministry reflects on the increasing pressures faced by families in our cities: rising living costs, insecurity, overcrowded housing, and fraying social bonds. These realities, according to the minister, demand bold, responsive, and forward-thinking interventions.

“Accordingly, we are pleased to announce the following strategic actions under the Renewed Hope Agenda for Women, Children, and Family Cohesion, where the President will soon:

“Launch of a Targeted Outreach Programme to inform the development of a National Framework for Family Cohesion in Nigeria. In partnership with state governments, the FCT Administration, NGOs, development partners, and religious and traditional leaders, this initiative aims to strengthen urban resilience, support families, and rebuild community ties.

“Launch the National Guidelines for the Provision of Alternative Care for Children, which aim to safeguard children outside their natural homes by affirming their right to grow in love, dignity, and protection. These guidelines complement the National Plan of Action on Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC) and reaffirm our commitment to the welfare of every Nigerian child.

“Unveil the National Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP), a flagship initiative designed to combat poverty, domestic violence, fragile support systems, and socio-cultural disruptions. Targeting over 5 million Nigerians in its first phase, the programme will be sustained through strategic partnerships and innovative funding mechanisms. It is also a community-based and community-driven programme, tailored across the 774 Local Government Areas to address the needs of each community.

“We are also pleased to announce that the Committee to Develop the National Framework for Family Cohesion in Nigeria is officially inaugurated, marking a significant step in institutionalizing family-centred development policies.

“Additionally, we are advancing the Nigerian for Women Programme Scale-Up, targeting 4.5 million Nigerian women across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, and by extension, reaching families.

“We, therefore, remain resolute in driving Structures and Policies that: Restore dignity to caregiving and empower family units, Nurture children’s potential and protect the vulnerable. Support work-life balance and strengthen intergenerational bonds and echo our collective pledge to families across Nigeria.

“We call on all Government Agencies, Civil Society Organizations, Religious and Traditional Leaders, Development Partners, Women and Youth Groups, the Private Sector, and the Media to join us in building a united front to protect and empower Nigerian families.”

The minister concluded by reminding Nigerians that a nation that invests in its families builds more than homes; it builds legacies.

“Let us continue to shield the family with law and love, with policy and purpose. Together, let us honour the sacred rhythm of family life where every heartbeat matters, every voice is heard, and every dream is nurtured.”

