The Federal Government has welcomed the decision by the United Nations to extend Nigeria’s continental shelf from 200 nautical miles to 220 nautical miles.

This coincides with the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which will give a boost to the Nigerian maritime sector.

According to a statement signed on Monday by NIMASA Assistant Director, Public Relations, Edward Osagie, and the Chairman of the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS), Adnan Rashid Nasser Al-Azri, the development regarding Nigeria’s submission.

This approval allows Nigeria to redraw the territorial map of its sovereignty in the Gulf of Guinea, thereby granting it the right to exploit the abundant carbon and marine resources believed to be present in the area.

On his part, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh OFR, applauded the decision by the United Nations to approve a request for the extension of Nigeria’s maritime territory beyond the standard 200 nautical miles from the country’s coast.

Dr Jamoh, while reacting to the development, disclosed that this extension of the nation’s maritime area has the potential to bring economic benefits to the country.

According to him, “To the best of my knowledge, this is the first time the United Nations has ever approved additional maritime territory for Nigeria.

We welcome this development, as it would boost our economic fortunes considerably. It is a plus for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration, and I extend my congratulations to our Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola CON.

According to the UN, the continental shelf of a coastal state comprises the seabed and subsoil of the submarine areas that extend beyond its territorial sea throughout the natural prolongation of its land territory to the outer edge of the continental margin.

Also, a distance of 200 nautical miles from the baselines from which the breadth of the territorial sea is measured, where the outer edge of the continental margin does not extend up to that distance.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…