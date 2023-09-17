The Federal government has welcomed the services and Investment interest offered and declared by the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority.

While receiving the Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation, Lt. Gen. Mohammed Abbas Helmy (RTD), in Abuja, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development for Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, said Nigeria’s arms are open to investors.

He appreciated the Egyptian Civil Aviation Team’s offers for Maintenance, repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services and other technical support for Nigeria’s aviation.

Keyamo noted that the Nigerian Government is keen on transforming the Aviation industry by inviting innovative minds to help develop the sector.

According to a statement by Odutayo Oluseyi, the Minister alluded to the fact that Nigeria is an attractive country to invest in owing to her population and available market for all.

“Most African countries have run into liquidity, which is also affecting the aviation sector. Africa has a liquidity problem, and it has affected aviation sector development in terms of infrastructure: terminals, runways, and safety equipment”.

On his part, the Egyptian Aviation Minister, Lt. Gen. Helmy (Rtd), said that the ambitions and aspirations of Egypt and Nigeria are similar, and only through cooperation can the experience from both sides be put forward.

He noted that civil aviation is one of the revenue generators for the National economy and that Egyptian civil aviation is offering concessions to run Nigerian airports and build airports in a manner that is sought by Nigeria through the private sector.

He added that the Egypt Air Company owns an MRO that is dedicated to providing adequate support, which can also be an area of cooperation between the two countries.

He concluded by inviting the Minister and officials of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to Egypt for an exploratory visit in Cairo sometime in November this year.

