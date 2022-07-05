FG was too quick to blame ISWAP for Owo church attack —Akeredolu

GOVERNOR Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has again disagreed with the Federal Government over who should be blamed for the killing of worshippers in Owo.

Reacting to the killing during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, he said to link the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) to the attack is questionable.

“I reacted to that almost immediately because I asked what evidence do they have,” the governor said.

“It is important to let us know because the security agencies were too quick to jump to the conclusion that it was done by ISWAP.

“But whatever it is, we stand by the position that it’s a trilogy that is operating in our forests and causing havoc. We just have Fulani herdsmen right in front, followed by these bandits and again ISWAP; so, the three of them work together and they work separately.”

At least 40 people were killed and many injured when gunmen opened fire on worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident which occurred on June 5 sparked widespread condemnation with various individuals and groups calling on the government to ensure the assailants were arrested and brought to justice.

