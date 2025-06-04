FG vows to sanction VCs, others running unapproved satellite campuses

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to Vice-Chancellors of universities, Provosts of polytechnics, and Rectors of colleges of education who operate unauthorised satellite campuses across the country.

Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, cautioned that any satellite campus established without prior approval through the appropriate regulatory agencies—the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE)—would attract strict sanctions.

This directive was contained in a memo dated 30 May 2025, addressed to the Executive Secretaries of the respective regulatory bodies, in which the Minister raised serious concerns over the growing trend of unregulated and unjustified establishment of satellite campuses by federal tertiary institutions.

According to Dr Alausa, many of the newly established campuses lack the academic, strategic, and infrastructural justification required for their operation.

In a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations on Wednesday in Abuja, the Minister stated that the proliferation of unapproved satellite campuses undermines the integrity, quality, and sustainability of Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

“Rather than focusing on improving existing campuses, some Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provost are diverting limited resources to set up inadequately equipped new Satellite campuses, which is counterproductive and detrimental to educational standards,” the Minister stated.

He directed the NUC, NBTE, and NCCE to notify all federal tertiary institutions under their regulation that henceforth, no satellite campus should be established without the express approval of the Minister of Education through the relevant regulatory agency.

He further warned that non-compliance would be met with disciplinary measures.

“The Federal Ministry of Education, under the leadership of Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, remains committed to upholding the standards of higher education in Nigeria and ensuring that every expansion within our tertiary education system is strategically planned, well-resourced, and aligned with national development goals,” the statement added.

