FG vows to end Nigeria’s dependence on foreign artisans, strengthens TVET, IDEAS projects

The Federal Government has intensified efforts to strengthen technical and vocational education and end Nigeria’s dependence on foreign artisans by equipping young people with practical skills for employment, entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

The government disclosed this during a monitoring exercise at selected training centres participating in the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project in Lagos State.

The exercise, conducted by the National Project Monitoring Officer for TVET and IDEAS in the Office of the Minister of Education, Mr Olatunji Odewunmi, covered Elegant Twins Institute of Cosmetology, Surulere, and Federal Technical College (FTC), Yaba.

Odewunmi said the monitoring exercise was aimed at assessing training delivery, institutional performance, compliance with programme requirements and beneficiaries’ progress to ensure accountability and value for government investment.

The IDEAS Project, a Federal Government initiative supported by the World Bank and implemented through the Federal Ministry of Education, is designed to strengthen Nigeria’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) system, improve institutional capacity and equip learners with industry-relevant skills.

The intervention complements the government’s broader TVET reform agenda under Pillar One of the National Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI).

Speaking further during the visit, Odewunmi commended Elegant Twins Institute for the quality of instruction, practical training and enthusiasm demonstrated by beneficiaries.

He explained that the monitoring exercise was necessary to ensure that participating centres fulfilled their obligations and that government investments in vocational education translated into measurable outcomes.

He disclosed that Lagos State had approximately 128 TVET centres providing opportunities for Nigerians to acquire vocational skills.

According to him, government support under the programme covers essential training requirements, including registration, accommodation and learning materials, while beneficiaries receive a monthly stipend of ₦30,000.

He added that training service providers also receive ₦50,000 monthly per trainee to facilitate effective training delivery.

Odewunmi said the intervention was part of efforts to develop Nigeria’s skilled workforce, strengthen local technical capacity, reduce dependence on foreign artisans and enable young people to secure employment or establish sustainable businesses.

At Federal Technical College, Yaba, the IDEAS Project Manager, Abimbola Oyedeji, disclosed that the intervention, which commenced about five years ago, had contributed to increased student enrolment and improved practical skills acquisition at the institution.

She listed the vocational areas supported under the programme to include Blocklaying and Concreting, Tiling, Woodwork, Auto Body Building, Computer Craft and Catering Craft.

According to her, the training covers practical competencies in block production, tile installation, furniture making, upholstery, carpentry, joinery, panel beating, automobile mechanics, Information and Communication Technology and Robotics Engineering.

Oyedeji expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for its support in strengthening technical education, improving institutional capacity and providing students with opportunities to acquire skills relevant to the world of work.

At Elegant Twins Institute of Cosmetology, the Centre Manager, Kunle Oladunjoye, disclosed that the institute had been selected as a training service provider to train 75 beneficiaries in beauty and cosmetology.

He described the selection process as transparent and merit-based, involving interviews and verification of applicants’ information.

Oladunjoye said qualified professional instructors, including former students with considerable industry experience, were handling the training.

He noted that the beneficiaries had demonstrated encouraging progress and were acquiring the confidence and practical competencies needed to establish their own businesses.

He commended the Federal Government for meeting its financial obligations to the training centre and providing monthly stipends for beneficiaries, saying the support had facilitated effective training delivery.

The Founder of the institute, Mrs Elizabeth Adebisi Oshisoya, who traced her involvement in cosmetology training to 1950, described the intervention as an important opportunity to expand access to professional vocational skills.

She recalled her longstanding training activities in Ibadan, Ijebu and Calabar and expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for supporting vocational empowerment and self-reliance.

Some beneficiaries also testified to the impact of the programme.

Abdulhakeem Shamsudeen said he had acquired additional skills in nail technology and makeup, building on his previous knowledge of the beauty industry.

He confirmed that the training was free and that he received the monthly stipend of ₦30,000.

Similarly, Omotosho Okwemi commended the government for providing free vocational training and financial support, while Boma Messe-Britz highlighted the practical knowledge she had acquired in makeup, hairdressing, nail technology and spa services.

The beneficiaries praised their instructors and called for the continuation of the initiative.

At Federal Technical College, Yaba, another beneficiary, Leo Uzoma, commended the Federal Government for providing free training and equipment, noting that access to appropriate facilities had enhanced his practical learning.

Oni Oluwada said the programme had improved his knowledge of electrical installation, including basic electrical connections and socket installation.

Another beneficiary, Adebayo Mowufin Oluwada, explained that the training was helping her strengthen her knowledge of electrical installation in preparation for further studies and a career in electrical engineering.

The monitoring exercise, according to the Federal Ministry of Education, underscored the government’s commitment to quality assurance, institutional accountability and evidence-based management of its TVET interventions.

The ministry said it would sustain monitoring and evaluation across participating centres to ensure compliance with established standards, effective programme delivery and measurable impact.

The broader objective is to build an inclusive, responsive and skills-driven education system capable of producing a competent workforce for Nigeria’s economic development.