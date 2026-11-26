The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating Noma in Nigeria, assuring that no family should be forced to sell its land or other valuable assets to pay for reconstructive surgery for a child affected by the disease.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, gave the assurance on Thursday in Sokoto at the Biennial Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (NAOMS).

Salako, who spoke on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, was represented by the Chief Medical Director of the Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kware, Dr Suleiman Abubakar Baguda.

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He said the government was strengthening interventions in prevention, early detection, treatment, reconstructive surgery and social reintegration to eliminate the disease and restore the dignity of survivors.

Describing Noma as a disease closely associated with poverty, malnutrition, poor oral hygiene and weak healthcare systems, the minister explained that it could begin as a simple gum infection in malnourished children aged between two and six but rapidly destroy the lips, cheeks, nose and jaw.

He noted that about 90 per cent of children who develop acute Noma globally die without timely treatment, while survivors often suffer severe facial disfigurement and lifelong social stigma.

Salako said Nigeria remained one of the countries with the highest burden of the disease, particularly in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Borno and other northern states.

He recalled that Nigeria’s advocacy, alongside efforts by health stakeholders, including NAOMS, contributed to the World Health Organisation’s recognition of Noma as a Neglected Tropical Disease in December 2023.

According to him, the recognition must now translate into concrete actions towards eliminating the disease.

He disclosed that the Federal Government had launched the National Oral Health Strategic Plan 2026–2030, which provides for the integration of oral healthcare into primary healthcare services, training of frontline health workers and deployment of oral health services across local government areas.

The minister also announced plans to include Noma care, from early detection to postoperative follow-up, in the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and National Health Insurance Authority benefit packages.

He added that surveillance had been strengthened through the integration of Noma into the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response system and the District Health Information Software 2, while plans were underway to establish a National Noma Registry and Research Centre.

Salako emphasised the critical role of maxillofacial surgeons in treating advanced cases, noting that survivors often require specialised reconstructive procedures to restore facial structures and improve their ability to eat, speak and lead normal lives.

He urged young surgeons not to shy away from Noma treatment despite its complexity and limited financial rewards.

“Noma is not contagious. Noma is not a curse. Noma is preventable,” he declared.

He added: “Nigeria needs you. The child in Shinkafi needs you.”

The minister also challenged NAOMS to develop a National Clinical Practice Guideline for Noma Management before its next biennial conference to ensure uniform standards of care from primary to tertiary healthcare facilities.

He pledged continued government support for Noma survivors and acknowledged the contributions of development partners and organisations working to prevent and treat the disease.

Earlier, the President of NAOMS, Prof. Olalekan Micah Gbotolorun, urged members to strengthen their capacity to tackle Noma, describing it as a devastating disease that progresses rapidly if not detected and treated early.

He called on healthcare professionals across all levels of the health system to intensify public awareness campaigns on the causes, prevention, and early symptoms of the disease.

Gbotolorun stressed that early detection remained critical to preventing the extensive facial damage associated with advanced Noma cases.

Also speaking, the Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar, commended NAOMS for choosing Sokoto to host the conference.

Represented by the Director of Medical Services, Dr. Adamu Abubakar, the commissioner said the state government had strengthened facilities at the Noma hospital to improve service delivery to patients.

He urged participants to take full advantage of the conference to deepen their knowledge and improve their professional capacity.

The conference also featured a lecture by Dr. Henry Leonhardt, a Consultant Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon from Dresden University Clinic, Germany.