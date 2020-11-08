FG using IPPS to divert Nigerians’ attention from our demands ― ASUU

The Zonal Coordinator of Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) in Sokoto, Dr Abubakar Sabo, has accused the Federal Government of using the issue of IPPIS to divert the many demands of the union.

The chairman urged parents, students and the general public to hold Federal Government responsible for the ongoing crisis in Nigeria universities.

The zonal coordinator, Dr Abubakar Sabo, stated this in a press briefing at Usman DanFodio University, Sokoto.

Sabo further explained that the Federal Government used the issue of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) to distract Nigerians attention from government ingenuity of tackling problems facing Nigerians universities.

“The issue at stake is not only IPPIS, but we also have the issue of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), proliferation and non-funding of state universities, IPPIS was brought by the government to deliberately create confusion so that Nigerians will put the blame on ASUU while they absolve themselves,” he added.

Sabo who is also the chairman of the union in Usman DanFodio University, Sokoto, said the government’s deliberate attempt to continue keeping students at home will not augur well for the development of the country especially now that the country is facing serious security challenges.

He further averred that the government forcefully migrating the union to enroll in the controversial IPPIS violates the laws of the federation, university statutes and agreement between the Federal Government and ASUU.

According to him, there is no University system in the World where personnel information and payroll system are tied to the civil service system.

“If the government is sincere why should they exempt Army, NNPC and National Assembly from IPPIS,” he asked.

He, however, stated that IPPIS is a business venture to some interests groups. Their profit margin increases by the increasing number of university staff they are able to capture.

He disclosed that the union earlier advised the government that its withheld salaries could be paid through GIFMIS platform which is still being used or through the method it used in paying the salaries of February to June 2020.

He berated the government for rejecting UTAS developed by ASUU with a huge amount of money.

He also said ASUU remain resolute and would not succumb to pressure or blackmail mounted by the government.

He called on Nigerians to call on the Federal Government to honour the agreement reached with the union since 2009 stressing that some of them were owed six to eight months salaries

ASUU Sokoto zone comprises of Usman DanFodio University, Sokoto Federal University Birnin Kebbi and Kebb State University of Science and Technology Aliero and Sokoto State University, Sokoto.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE