The Federal Government and the government of the United States of America (USA) have concluded arrangements for the repatriation of the $954,807.40 looted by the former Governor of Bayelsa state, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

Speaking during the signing of the asset return agreement between the Federal Government and the Government of the United States of America on the repartition of assets recovered from the former governor in Abuja on Thursday, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said the return of the assets followed the forfeiture and recovery of the sum linked to the corrupt practices of former governor Alamieyeseigha.

Represented by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, the AGF said the US government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, initiated and completed the forfeiture proceedings against certain real property and investment funds located in Maryland and Massachusetts against Alamieyeseigha, which resulted in the net forfeiture to the United States government of $954, 807.49.

Following the court order, he said the Federal Government and the USA negotiated and finalized the terms of the asset return agreement.

According to the AGF, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the expected sum be used for a health centre project for the benefit of the people of Bayelsa state and that the project should be monitored by Civil Society Organizations and the Federal Government, through his ministry.

He urged the US government to continue to demonstrate the usual cooperation and understanding in other pending cases so that the agreements in relation thereto can be concluded as soon as possible, and so that the funds can be repatriated to Nigeria in earnest.

According to the minister, Nigeria is in dire need of a refund of looted funds to support the implementation of more projects for the benefit of Nigeria and its citizens.

In her speech, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mrs Mary Beth Leonard urged that the repatriated fund be used for the rehabilitation of health care centres in Bayelsa state as requested by the President.

While commending the AGF for the collaboration in the success of the case that led to the repartition of the funds, Mrs Leonard said returning looted funds and holding those responsible accountable will remain a top priority to the US government.

The Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Bayelsa state, Biriyai Dambo (SAN) who represented the state government assured that the repatriated fund will be used for the health care project as directed by the President.





He said the Bayelsa state governor is somebody that has the interest of the people of Bayelsa at heart, adding that the repatriated funds will be judiciously used in the interest of Bayelsans.

