FG urges transport researchers, regulators on innovative strategies for transportation development

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, urged transport researchers and regulators to collaborate and mine innovative strategies that would aid in sustaining and developing the nation’s transportation sector.

Declaring open the 2022 Conference of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) in Lagos, the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, lauded the CILT for its consistency in enhancing efficiency in the logistic and transport sector by developing the capacity of men and women in the art and science of Logistics, Transport and Supply Chain Management.

According to Alhaji Mu’azu Jaji Sambo who was represented by the Federal Ministry of Transportation Deputy Director, Research and Statistic, Ibrahim Mohammed Biu, “I have over the years observed CILT’s consistency in enhancing efficiency in the Sector by developing the Capacity of men and women in the art and science of Logistics, Transport and Supply Chain Management.

“Dear Participants, the theme “Sustainable Innovations in Global Logistics and Transport” reflects the current global trends in transportation. The World is going green – engendering innovations to reduce the heavy dependence on fossil fuels which is the cause of high levels of CO2 and greenhouse gas emissions, reduce Freight logistics turnaround time, noise pollution etc.

“There have been numerous innovations geared towards converting freight vehicles to use sustainable fuels, employing advanced information and communication technologies for more efficient logistics, implementing new organisational concepts in combination with innovative vehicles, the combination of modes, such as rail, roads, and inland waterways to achieve optimum and sustainable use of resources.

“The Federal Government is making concerted efforts to establish critical Transport Infrastructure to ensure Sustainable Transport and Logistics. Its Ports reform programme aims at decongesting the seaports, by taking shipping and port services closer to importers and exporters. The recent Dala Inland Dry Port declaration as Port of Origin and Destination is a major milestone in that regard.

“In the same vein, measures are being put in place to ensure ease of doing business at the Ports. There has been a massive shift for the connection of the rail, road and maritime subsector to reduce road traffic congestion and increase the competitive edge of the Transport and Logistics sector.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, a lot still needs to be done to develop the Logistics and transport industry of our dear Country. I, therefore, call on Transport Researchers and Transport Regulators to collaborate and use this platform to mine innovative strategies that would aid in sustaining and developing the Transportation Sector. I am optimistic that CILT Nigeria will do well in passing its wealth of knowledge to effectively support the Industry.

“On this note, and by the powers vested on me as the Constitutional Patron of CILT Nigeria, I hereby declare the 2022 CILT Conference Open.”

Also speaking at the CILT 2022 Conference, a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Chief Adebayo Sarunmi, said that transport infrastructure remains germane to the promotion of economic growth.

In the words of the former NPA MD, “Transport infrastructure remains germane to the promotion of economic growth, improved standard of living, poverty reduction, enhanced productivity and improved competitiveness. Nigeria is currently faced with huge infrastructural gaps that have hindered its desire to exploit her rich natural and human resources”

Sarunmi who was also a one-time Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, said that the transport and logistics sector is currently undergoing major transformation given the trend of technological innovations.

Sarumi added that technology is changing our lives and the way we do things on a daily basis.

In her earlier presentation, the National President CILT Nigeria, Mrs Mfon Usoro, said the conference is apt especially when the world is moving towards decarbonisation, adding that it keys into the global conversation about sustainability principles on how businesses, in particular, the logistics and transport sector are conducted.

Usoro said the conference, which has in attendance, policymakers, legislators, transport and logistics operators, academia, lawyers and students, will have an outcome of collaborative work in content development to position the country positively in the global Logistics Performance Index (LPI).





